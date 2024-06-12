Maine Supplying ‘Boofing’ Kits, Helping Addicts Stick Drugs Up Their Butt

By Mary Chastain – Legal Insurrection

I don’t want to live on this planet. I read this, so you have to read it as well.

According to The Maine Wire, taxpayers pay for boofing kits, which help addicts safely squirt drugs up their butt:

Maine Access Points, a taxpayer-funded nonprofit based in Bangor, as well as the city of Portland’s city-run needle distribution center are both offering extensive how-to guides and — even anal injection kits — to help drug users squirt narcotics into their anuses.

Maine Access Points, a taxpayer-funded nonprofit based in Bangor, as well as the city of Portland’s city-run needle distribution center are both offering extensive how-to guides and — even anal injection kits — to help drug users squirt narcotics into their anuses.

Get me off this planet.

The Maine Wire staff visited Portland to confirm if people received free boofing kits.

Yup. People get a kit and two free doses of Narcan, the overdose-reversing drug, and fentanyl testing strips.

The booking kit contains:

Two anal injectors

Six packets of lubricant

Some sterilizing wipes

Two tins for mixing a rectal cocktail