Maine Supplying ‘Boofing’ Kits, Helping Addicts Stick Drugs Up Their Butt

By Mary Chastain – Legal Insurrection
I don’t want to live on this planet. I read this, so you have to read it as well.
According to The Maine Wire, taxpayers pay for boofing kits, which help addicts safely squirt drugs up their butt:
Maine Access Points, a taxpayer-funded nonprofit based in Bangor, as well as the city of Portland’s city-run needle distribution center are both offering extensive how-to guides and — even anal injection kits — to help drug users squirt narcotics into their anuses.
Get me off this planet.
The Maine Wire staff visited Portland to confirm if people received free boofing kits.
Yup. People get a kit and two free doses of Narcan, the overdose-reversing drug, and fentanyl testing strips.
The booking kit contains:
- Two anal injectors
- Six packets of lubricant
- Some sterilizing wipes
- Two tins for mixing a rectal cocktail