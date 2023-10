🇵🇸🇮🇱 Man on Israeli TV claims:

“There are no innocents in Gaza, there are 2.5 million terrorists.”

“Hamas is not the enemy, however, everyone in Gaza is an enemy.”

This Israeli sees newborn babies in Gaza as terrorists that must be slaughtered.

pic.twitter.com/7aWPmB6FEL

— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) October 30, 2023