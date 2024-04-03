Manhunt underway in New Zealand after three men paint over rainbow crosswalk. Watch the video here.

By Jesse James – Not The Bee

A manhunt in New Zealand for a few guys who painted over a gay pride flag. Like, this is what they consider the crime of all crimes right here.

A second rainbow crossing has been vandalised in New Zealand this week, with police issuing a search warrant for a property believed to be linked to the three masked offenders caught on CCTV committing the act. In the early hours of Thursday morning the individuals poured white paint onto the crossing on Karangahape Road in Auckland, arriving and leaving the scene in a car with no number plates.

Bro, they might as well bring in the SWAT team!!

You’d think these guys had robbed a bank or something to receive this much attention.

I’d argue that the painting of the pride flag on the street was vandalism in itself. As far as I’m concerned, these three men were out there doing community service.

Here’s the men doing their work:

I’m sorry, but if my city openly supported sterilization and mutilation by painting it on the street, I’d be out there with some white paint too. It’s just the right thing to do, no matter how much the left tries to paint it as a “hate crime.” I mean, look how serious these people are about getting the pride flag back on the street. Auckland Central MP and Greens Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick called it ‘sad and bizarre’ that members of the community are ‘suppressing simple symbols of visibility.’ It’s sad and bizarre some people are spending their energy suppressing simple symbols of perversion and mutilation. Bro, go fight some real crime!