Mayor of London candidate, Shyam Batra, on 15 minute cities: “You won’t be able to drive a petrol or diesel car anymore… If you want food, you will get a calorie controlled system sent to you by text, saying this is what you can eat today… If you violate any of these things, they will freeze your bank account.”

