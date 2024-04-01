NEW: Sanctuary City Denver is now openly begging illegal immigrants to leave their city, warning them that they will “suffer.”

By Colin Rugg

Denver, a once proud Sanctuary City, has had enough “love and tolerance” and is begging illegals to go to other cities like New York and Chicago.

“The opportunities are over. New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there,” said city official Andres Carrea.

Denver, like many other ‘proud’ Sanctuary Cities, has become overwhelmed after getting exactly what they asked for.

“If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more and I don’t want to see this,” Carrea pleaded.

After giving his passionate speech and offering to pay for their travel, Carrea asked the crowd who was willing to leave.

Everyone decided to stay.

