NEW: Sanctuary City Denver is now openly begging illegal immigrants to leave their city, warning them that they will “suffer.”

Denver, a once proud Sanctuary City, has had enough “love and tolerance” and is begging illegals to go to other cities like New York and Chicago.
“The opportunities are over. New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there,” said city official Andres Carrea.
Denver, like many other ‘proud’ Sanctuary Cities, has become overwhelmed after getting exactly what they asked for.
“If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more and I don’t want to see this,” Carrea pleaded.
After giving his passionate speech and offering to pay for their travel, Carrea asked the crowd who was willing to leave.
Everyone decided to stay.
I heard that 15 minutes later, the same guy, talking to the same crowd, said that the American people now understand that this is an invasion. He stressed they would no longer be taken care of and that they must immediately leave and walk back to where they came from. The whole city of Denver applauded this pronouncement and cheers of joy and relief were heard everywhere.
Well, it is April Fools, isn’t it?
🙂
