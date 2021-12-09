Medicare Data Shows 48,465 Deaths Over 80 Within 14 Days Of Shots: Scrubbed As Non Vaccinated: Renz

This below was submitted as a comment by Edmond Paré. It is of critical importance, as a follow up to the Pfizer smoking gun documents, which Gate funded “fact checkers” are busy denying. [Their essential “Correction” is this: 1. People die, ok? 2. Anyone can file a VAERS report. (Displaying elite contempt for ordinary people.)

At 3:53 of the Thomas Renz video linked below, he reveals raw data from the Medicare servers, “CMS servers.” 18.1% of Americans are on Medicare, or 59.4 million people.

48,465 people over the age of 80 died within 14 days or their first or second dose. “This is raw data,” says Renz. “Raw. There’s no analysis.” He goes on the remind us of the insult-to-injury fact that the system rigged it such that if a person dies within 2 weeks of a a ‘vaccine,’ they are counted as unvaccinated.

Have you ever heard anything like this in your life?

More raw data: Of those patients given Remdesivir, 25.9 % died. More than a quarter. Of those, 46% died within 14 days of treatment. This is what Fauci considers a “life-saving treatment.”

Remdesivir causes kidney failure. This is true of most of the “vir” drugs that emerged from Fauci’s post-AZT, post David Ho “drugs-into bodies” HIV medication boom. More on this another time. Here’s Mr. Paré:

“With regard to these Pfizer documents, Dr Bryan Ardis of Texas uncovered a list of possible serious Covid-19 vaccine-induced adverse outcomes that the FDA has been withholding/hiding from the medical community, from authorized dispensers, and from all potential Covid-19 “vaccine” recipients. The FDA has had this CBER list since at least October 22, 2020, two months prior to the Covid-19 “vaccine” roll-out here in the U.S. At the same meeting, the CDC presented a similar list of possible adverse events they would be tracking. Interestingly, and not surprisingly, the Table 7 adverse events recorded by Pfizer are what were fully expected by the FDA and CDC to start being reported to them once the vaccinations started.

After watching/listening to several hospital healthcare personnel whistleblowers stating that it is primarily vaccinated individuals presenting to hospital, not with Covid-19 symptoms, but with what appear to be Covid-19 vaccine-induced injuries; and, then encountering vaccine-injury attorney Aaron Siri’s substack, I wrote the following article to assist in disseminating this info. At one point, GlobalResearch changed the URL, deleting all of the stats to that point, but that’s another story.

The FDA’s “Intentional Malfeasance”: Vaccine Injuries include “Deadly Strokes, Bizarre Rashes, Cardiac Arrest, Blood Clots, Neurological Symptoms

https://www.globalresearch.ca/do-you-truly-want-end-mandates-then-everyone-must-call-out-fda-withholding-serious-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-event-outcome-information-medical-community-authorized-dispensers-vaccine-recipients/5760435

The reason I’m posting this here is that, in addition to these FDA lists, the ten hospital whistleblower interviews and the eleven physician declarations of vaccine-injury to themselves and/or to their patients, I believe commenters here will be particularly interested in watching/listening to international trial attorney Reiner Fuellmich’s interview of Dr Bryan Ardis, where the first half of the interview explains how Ardis uncovered Herr Fauci’s genocidal dictate that all hospitals employ the deadly remdesivir as the primary drug in their Covid-19 treatment protocol; and the second half of the interview which “…deals with the CBER FDA C-19VAE list of possible serious adverse event outcomes (of Document 2 above); and briefly discusses the tens of thousands of apparently vaccine-related deaths reported to the VAERS and to the CMS (Medicare/Medicaid) reporting systems.”

In this regard, in the following recent bitchute video, attorney Thomas Renz of Renz-Law.com presents CMS (Medicare/Medicaid) data from New York State which undeniably proves that, contrary to statements by the FDA and CDC, the serious Covid-19 vaccine-induced adverse event outcomes from these lists, including “deaths” are occurring in large numbers of partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals.

ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ We Got Them! Fact Check This! ALL NEW WHISTLEBLOWER INFO

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2pmlxhO374X2

If you’re pressed for time, skip forward to time = 12:46; but, I would encourage you to listen to the entire presentation.

And, finally, to truly understand the seriousness of the issues at hand, watch, on bitchute, the following interview of Karen Kingston, who was introduced in the above Thomas Renz presentation as the ex-Pfizer employee whistleblower. Karen Kingston has a superb grasp of these deadly vaccines and will surprise you with the depth and extent of her knowledge.

Covid-19 “Vaccines” Are Poison: Greg Hunter Interviews Pharmaceutical Analyst Karen Kingston

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uD8avWepfGy7/

And, get the word out on Plandemic III, coming soon (-:

Plandemic 3 Teaser”

—Edmond Paré, submitted as comment

https://www.bitchute.com/video/If86xkZ47x4e/

