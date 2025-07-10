Mexico City Devolves Into Chaos As Citizens Protest Influx Of Migrants — Jul 6, 2025

By Raymond Ng

Protests in Mexico City have erupted over the weekend as locals fight back against tourism amid rising prices.

On Friday, what initially started as a friendly protest quickly turned violent as vandalism and property destruction ran rampant.

According to The New York Times, tensions have grown across the capital city due to the rising cost of rent and the reconstruction of old neighbourhoods.

The old neighbourhoods have been swapped out for new developments as the city continues to grow into a tourist hotspot for so-called digital nomads.

During the protest, signs such as “Your new home is an invasion”, “We shouldn’t feel like foreigners in our own land,” and “Expat = gentrifier” were seen.

Mexico City Devolves Into Chaos As Citizens Protest Influx Of Migrants — Jul 6, 2025 Protests in Mexico City have erupted over the weekend as locals fight back against tourism amid rising prices. On Friday, what initially started as a friendly protest quickly turned violent… pic.twitter.com/PC6ohjW7uT — Raymond Ng (@rayngls) July 8, 2025