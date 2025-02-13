Mike Benz Exposes How USAID Funds State-Sponsored Hit Pieces to Crush Political Opponents

For a mere investment of $20 million, USAID’s state-sponsored hit pieces were able to:

• Generate at least $4.5 billion in fines against targets of these hit pieces.

• Influence over 548 policy changes across foreign governments and private sectors.

USAID justified these programs under the term “capacity building,” which Benz warned is a red flag. “Now, this is the phrase everybody has to know. Capacity building is what this is all built under. That means pumping up the Blob’s assets,” he explained.

And USAID wasn’t just funding biased reporting. They were actively reshaping foreign governments. Benz revealed 548 policy changes resulted from these state-sponsored media attacks, which he suggested were for the “furtherance of USAID’s or the State Department’s foreign policy goals.”

Think about what that means. The U.S. government is secretly funding media outlets to push narratives, destroy political opponents, and manipulate foreign policy, all under the guise of investigative journalism.

The question is – if they’re doing this overseas, how much of it is happening at home?

Watch the full conversation below: