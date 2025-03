Mike Benz FULLY UNCOVERS Drug Trafficking System Within The United States Government: “The CIA drug running operation started in the 1930s… Flying drugs out on American Military aircraft.. Washing the money through off shore bank accounts.”

🚨Mike Benz FULLY UNCOVERS Drug Trafficking System Within The United States Government: “The CIA drug running operation started in the 1930s… Flying drugs out on American Military aircraft.. Washing the money through off shore bank accounts.” pic.twitter.com/FFclUxHYvb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet