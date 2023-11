Mike Johnson, the new GOP Speaker of the House, tells Sean Hannity:

– "We can't allow Putin to prevail in Ukraine"

– US "boots on the ground" may be required to "stand with Israel"

– Supports Israel directly attacking Iran

– Russia, China, and Iran are "the new Axis of Evil" pic.twitter.com/1dQAZqpMKn

— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 27, 2023