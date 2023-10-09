Millions Of Acres Of Farmland Being Seized By Unelected Globalists

By Wide Awake Media

All over the world, unelected globalists at the WEF and UN are fabricating every kind of pretext imaginable to seize millions of acres of land from independent farmers, under the banner of UN Agenda 2030.

“The same thing is happening all over the world, using different pretexts. But I think the objective is always the same: remove people off of the land so that you can remove their freedom, so you can bring them under control.”

“They want the crushing of small business because that’s how you’re going to fight back.”

Watch the full video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-global-war-on-farmers-and-push-to-eat-the-bugs-facts-matter-5416519