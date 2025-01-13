Musk calls for treating Gaza like Japan, Germany after WWII

By Middle East Monitor

Billionaire Elon Musk called for eliminating Hamas and then treating Gaza the way the US treated Germany and Japan after World War II.

In a post on X, Musk shared his virtual conversation with Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, on Thursday. The conversation discussed many topics, including the situation in Gaza and Israel.

According to Musk, three steps need to be taken to protect Israel.

“There’s no choice but to eliminate those who wish to eliminate the state of Israel, you know Hamas essentially, and then the second step is to fix the education so that Palestinians are not trained from when they are children to hate, to want the death of Israel, so you’ve got to fix the education system,” said Musk.

He added: “Then the third thing which is also very important is to make the Palestinian areas prosperous. This third step is very important and this this may this is maybe the hardest step, but you have to have that third step. You have to bring prosperity and you have to help rebuild.”

According to Musk, he spoke to many people in Isreal, who asked when this step had worked in the past, to which he responded: “After World War I the Treaty of Versailles was extremely unfair to Germany and it created a massive amount of resentment.”

“The lesson was learned is after World War II, when Germany and Japan were defeated, the US actually helped rebuild Japan and Germany providing financial support to rebuild Japan and Germany and now Japan and Germany are allies,” he continued, noting that there had been no war with those countries since and that the same should be done with Gaza.