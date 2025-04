🇮🇱🇺🇸 Netanyahu in the 80's brags how they control America:

"We own the senate, the congress, and we have a strong Jewish lobby on our side. We have strong influence over the general public.

America won't force us into anything."

Half a dozen wars ago..

— ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 21, 2025