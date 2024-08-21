New Democratic Party Platform Pledges ‘Ironclad’ Commitment to Israel

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

On Monday, delegates at the Democratic National Convention voted to adopt the party’s new 2024 platform, which vows “ironclad” support for Israel amid its US-backed genocidal war in Gaza.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States,” the platform reads. “Their commitment to Israel’s security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad.”

The 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is an agreement reached under the Obama administration that committed the US to providing Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid each year from 2019 to 2028.

The strong commitment to arming Israel comes amid protests at the DNC for Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 nominee, to commit to imposing an arms embargo on Israel. But Harris is not expected to alter US policy toward Israel.

The Democratic Party’s platform also claims that President Biden has been working for “peace” in the Middle East and a ceasefire deal for Gaza. But his administration refuses to use the leverage it has over Israel to force a deal, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to sabotage the chances of an agreement with Hamas.

The 92-page platform boasts of Biden’s new military interventions in the Middle East, including the bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, which has only escalated the situation in the Red Sea, and the US defense of Israel from an Iranian attack in April.

Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel in response to the Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus. “Through direct defensive action by the US military and its partners, Iranian munitions did not cause significant damage, demonstrating both America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel and our unrivaled ability to leverage growing regional integration among US partners to counter Iranian aggression,” the platform reads.

The Republican Party’s new platform, which was adopted in July, is much shorter but also offers support for Israel, which is the only foreign country mentioned in a positive way. “We will stand with Israel and seek peace in the Middle East,” it reads.

The Democratic Party platform lists the proxy war in Ukraine and the US military buildup in the Asia Pacific as achievements of the Biden administration. The platform says Biden has recognized China as “America’s most consequential strategic competitor,” aligning with the Pentagon’s view that China is the top threat facing the US.