NEW: Las Vegas teen charged with murder for hanging out the window of a car and shooting a woman walking her dogs.

By Colin Rugg

16-year-old Kevin Perez-Stubbs has been charged with murdering 43-year-old Shawna McCowan.

McCowan, a mother and a wife, was out walking her dogs when Perez-Stubbs shot out of a car in her direction.

According to investigators, Perez-Stubbs had an altercation with two other teens. He went looking for them and shot in their direction.

Instead, he hit McCowan in the back of the neck, killing her on the sidewalk.

Three other teenagers were reportedly with Perez-Stubbs including his 20-year-old brother at the time of the murder.

If convicted, a judge will be required to provide parole eligibility to Perez-Stubbs because of his age.

