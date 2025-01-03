NEW: New Orleans Police Superintendent says she had no clue that New Orleans had sidewalk barriers to defend against terror attacks, which are now being used today.
What a total embarrassment.
Reporters seemed shocked when Anne Kirkpatrick bizarrely admitted that she was… pic.twitter.com/5prEdJyuj8
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2025
2 thoughts on “NEW: New Orleans Police Superintendent says she had no clue that New Orleans had sidewalk barriers to defend against terror attacks, which are now being used today.”
“No Clue” is an understatement
Hey Chief, how many of the dead and injured had bullet wounds ? How many shots fired by the perp ? How many fired by the popo ? Police I know can’t shoot worth a $hit.
Hangman