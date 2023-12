NEW: Private jets getting ready to leave for a ‘Climate Change’ conference in Dubai are frozen on the runway in Munich as 60% of Europe is covered in snow.

Let me say that again: Rich people getting ready to board their gas guzzling jets to fly to a ‘Climate Change’ (formerly… pic.twitter.com/PBLcy2xhbM

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2023