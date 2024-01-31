NEW: Starting on Feb 5, Denver will start limiting the number of days illegals can stay in shelters.

By Colin Rugg

How heartless & racist of this proud Sanctuary City! 40,000 migrants have come Denver in the past year which is becoming too much for the city of 710,000 to handle.

Yes, over *5%* of Denver’s population are migrant arrivals who came this past year.

Denver however, is now complaining about getting exactly what they virtue signaled for.

The city will be throwing illegals onto the streets who overstay their welcome.

“While we recognize families need as much time as we can give them, we must once again limit the amount of time families can remain in shelter, beginning on Feb. 5,” a statement read.

