New Zealand Health Officials Gain Guardianship of a Baby Whose Parents Refuse to Use Vaccinated Blood for Their Son’s Surgery

A New Zealand high court judge sided with health officials who sought guardianship of a baby boy after his parents refused to allow him to receive a transfusion of “vaccinated blood” for his surgery.
A guardianship of a child takes away the parents’ right to make decisions about their child’s life.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Health New Zealand, also known as Te Whatu Ora, filed an application with the Auckland High Court on Monday to transfer guardianship under the Care of Children Act so that the baby can undergo surgery.
The parents said in an interview with Liz Gunn, a broadcaster from New Zealand, that their baby, Will, has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and requires surgery “very immediately,” but they are “particularly concerned with the blood the doctors are going to use.
“The baby is not scheduled for his operation. He’s in a stable condition,” said Cole, Will’s father. “We’re not playing with our baby’s life to get a political or any movement going. We’re wanting our baby to have the surgery and we’re wanting him to have the very best of what’s available for his surgery and his future and his recovery.”
“We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” the father said. “That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.”
According to New Zealand Herald, there were reportedly 20 potential unvaccinated blood donors who were willing to donate, but the New Zealand government did not approve this.
“New Zealand’s health authorities and blood service argued that allowing the parents to refuse vaccinated blood would set a dangerous precedent, in which patients could demand to pick and choose where their blood came from,” the Guardian reported.
On Tuesday, the high court ruled in favor of the boy’s pediatric heart surgeon and cardiologist becoming his legal guardians “for the purpose of consenting to surgery to resolve the obstruction and all medical issues related to that surgery, including the administration of blood,” said Justice Ian Gault in a summary of the judgment.
This guardianship begins this Wednesday and lasts until he has fully recovered from his surgery and treatment approach, which is expected to be no later than January 2023. In all other aspects, the parents will continue to serve as guardians, according to the Guardians.
The outlet added, “the judge noted that New Zealand’s blood service had presented evidence from the past six months of a “significant increase in potential blood recipients asking for blood from unvaccinated donors or asking about directed donation. Similar trends have been noted in other countries.”
3 thoughts on “New Zealand Health Officials Gain Guardianship of a Baby Whose Parents Refuse to Use Vaccinated Blood for Their Son’s Surgery”
Would this be called SETTING A PRECEDENT?!! I think so. They are using this baby and these parents to broadcast out the GLOBAL message of COMPLY OR WE WILL TAKE YOUR KIDS, and WE HAVE THE RIGHT TO KILL YOUR KIDS.
And this: “New Zealand’s health authorities and blood service argued that allowing the parents to refuse vaccinated blood would set a dangerous precedent, in which patients could demand to pick and choose where their blood came from.”
As if that’s an outrageous demand!! It’s not only a warranted demand but a 4th Article right!!
I pray for baby Will. Will the fake power State deliver some kind of “stay of execution” at the last moment where the parents will have their ‘demand’ met? I do not know. Maybe it’s already too late. But it’s not too late for anyone to help do something to stop this murderous, communistic TYRANNY that’s happening all over the world!!
“…there were reportedly 20 potential unvaccinated blood donors who were willing to donate…”
That right there is called a solution! There should be absolutely NO intervention by any third party ie. the “government” in this kind of arrangement. It should be between the parents & the donors alone (with medical assistance only). The NZ “government” is WAY out of line & has overstepped by a longshot here. This is simply kidnapping & attempted murder by a false “authority” who has NO right whatsoever to do so. EVERY SINGLE politician, “government” worker & cop that went along with this deserves nothing less than death, by public hanging preferably!!! How many more of our children have to suffer at their hands? When do WE, the individual people, start setting precedents of our own & making examples of them?! It better start happening soon because be sure that they are attempting to build a world right now as quickly as possible where taking someone’s Natural parental rights away is just the tip of the iceberg & in “their” future you will have NO ability whatsoever to stop it…
They need to be shot