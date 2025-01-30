No Survivors Found After Commercial Jet Carrying 64 Collides With Army Helicopter Near DC

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

What has been reported so far:

DC Fire Chief: No Survivors on American Eagle Flight 5342.

American Eagle Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew, collided with a US Army Black Hawk Helicopter with three soldiers near Reagan National Airport.

At least 30 bodies have been recovered per NBC Washington report. American Eagle Flight 5342 departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was inbound to Reagan.

A temporary morgue has been set up at the DC Fire Helipad at South Capitol Street SW in DC.

Reagan National Airport will remain closed for flights until 1100 ET.

Map: Accident Area

* * *

Update (0754ET):

Washington, DC Fire Chief John Donnelly confirmed at a press conference that there were no survivors aboard American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines. The aircraft carried 60 passengers and four crew members, totaling 64 souls onboard at the time of the mid-air accident over the Potomac River late Wednesday night.

* * *

Update (0701ET):

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom confirmed that American Eagle Flight 5342 (operated by PSA Airlines), carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on approach to Reagan National Airport. The Black Hawk was carrying three soldiers on board at the time of the incident.

A massive rescue operation has been underway since the accident occurred late Wednesday night. NBC Washington reported that at least 30 bodies had been pulled out of the water.

NBC Washington said a “temporary morgue” has been set up at the DC Fire Helipad at South Capitol Street SW in DC, adding the DC Medical Examiner called this the largest recovery operation undertaken in DC in decades.

New images of the wreckage were posted online by NBC Washington:

On early Thursday morning, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom released a video statement about the mid-air accident:

There are reports that the Black Hawk was “flying dark,”—meaning the helicopter’s pilots did not activate the crucial ADS-B signal, which allows air traffic control and surrounding aircraft to track its location in the extremely tight and heavily regulated airspace.

Consider this…

Reagan National Airport will remain closed for flights until 1100 ET. Commercial jets have been re-routed to Dulles and other regional airports.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X that the Pentagon and the Army will investigate the crash.

* * *

A mid-air collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a regional jet near Reagan International Airport in DC was caught on camera from the Kennedy Center Wednesday night, prompting a massive response from fire, EMS, and police.

According to Fox‘s Chad Pergram, the jet was a PSA Airlines Bombadier CRJ700 regional jet which was on approach to runway 33 at Reagan Airport. It was reportedly carrying 64 individuals, including four crew members. There is no information at this time on casualties, however four individuals have reportedly been rescued and have been transported to the North Boathouse Fire Station at the airport (updated).

That said…

There were three individuals on the Black Hawk which was operating out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia, according to the Army. None of those aboard were senior Army officials, according to the NYT.

According to local police, “DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River.”

Any survivors in the water could be at risk, according to the NY Times, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the Washington area tonight. According to the National Weather Service, hypothermia can kick in within 20-30 minutes in cold water.

According to Flightradar24, the Black Hawk helicopter was not broadcasting its ADS-B data at the time of the crash.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that President Trump is aware of the situation, adding that it “tragically appears a military helicopter collided with a regional jet.”

“May God Bless their souls,” Trump said in a statement.

In response to the incident, nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport halted all takeoffs and landings as emergency personnel responded do an “aircraft incident on the airfield.”

Emergency service vehicles near the site of the crash in the vicinity of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.Credit…Carlos Barria/Reuters

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services posted to X shortly after 9 p.m. that a small aircraft was down in the Potomac River near the airport, and that boats managed by the fire department were on the scene.

According to an account from someone who claims to have listened to air traffic control audio (so very unconfirmed):

Just listened thru 20 mins of ATC recording Helo called out to ATC that he could see a jet on approach ATC asked for heading and altitude Helo called back with heading and altitude ATC called out >maintain visual separation ATC called out to American Jet and confirmed they were on final American jet said yes on final at xxx altitude xxx knots ATC called out maintain final Helo called out he could see airliner, confirm maintain ATC called out >maintain heading Then literally 5 seconds later ATC calls out >American 472 cancel landing clearance for runway 1c it was at that moment…. ATC realized he fuck’t up the call out “maintain visual separation” basically tells the pilots to watch out for themselves and make sure you dont run into each other, its a way to release liability from the ATC for separation distance. It leaves it up to the pilots. However ATC then told them both to maintain heading

Listen here (starts at 17:30 – 18:04).

In a post to X, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said he had seen reports of a collision with a DC helicopter and a flight that was inbound from Wichita, Kansas.

“We are in contact with authorities working to get answers,” Marshall wrote. “We ask you to join us in prayer for every single passenger and their families.”

Developing…