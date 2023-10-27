No Women.. No Children.. All Fighting Aged Males.. We Are Being Invaded And The ‘Biden’ Administration Is Behind It pic.twitter.com/12CXfdyQEY
— A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) October 26, 2023
One thought on “No Women.. No Children.. All Fighting Aged Males.. We Are Being Invaded And The ‘Biden’ Administration Is Behind It”
Re border, I can’t believe an article I just came across from Tyler Durden/Zero Hedge. Does he think we’re blind? It read:
“66.6K Venezuelans Crossed Southern US Border Last Month, Surpassing Mexicans.”
I don’t want to give him any clicks so I’m not posting the link.
Tyler, it’s a little late in the game for you to think you can get away with something like this. And I bet you’ve already been told this 6 MILLION times!!
