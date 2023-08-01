Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist Gets ‘Canceled’ for Rejecting Manmade Climate Change ‘Consensus’

By Becker News

Nobel laureate Dr. John Clauser, known for his work in quantum mechanics, has been denied the opportunity to speak at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after expressing dissenting views on climate change.

The Co2 Coalition, a non-profit organization advocating the benefits of carbon dioxide, made this announcement following Clauser’s remarks challenging climate change during a speech at the Quantum Korea 2023 conference in Seoul, South Korea.

“Nobel Laureate (Physics 2022) Dr. John Clauser was to present a seminar on climate models to the IMF on Thursday and now his talk has been summarily cancelled,” the Co2 Coalition said in a statement. “According to an email he received last evening, the Director of the Independent Evaluation Office of the International Monetary Fund, Pablo Moreno, had read the flyer for John’s July 25 zoom talk and summarily and immediately canceled the talk. Technically, it was ‘postponed,’” the statement added.

Dr. Clauser, whose pioneering work on quantum mechanics led him to recently win the Noble Prize in Physics in 2022, is best known for his “contributions to the foundations of quantum mechanics, in particular for the Clauser-Horne-Shimony-Holt (CHSH) inequality, for the first experimental proof that non-local quantum entanglement is real (Freedman-Clauser), and for the formulation of the theory of Local Realism (Clauser-Horne),” his biological entry on his website states.

“Together with the 1969 CHSH prediction, the 1972 Freedman-Clauser experiment is deemed sufficiently important that it has now been repeated by others, literally hundreds of times in a wide variety of configurations, at many laboratories around the world,” his biographical overview adds. “It is now commonly performed by students in undergraduate laboratories as a part of a standard physics curriculum. It is also widely considered to be for quantum mechanics, what the Michelson-Morley experiment is for special relativity.”

Nonetheless, Dr. Clauser was ‘canceled’ for sharing his views on climate change and on the rampant misinformation about it being spread by major media outlets.

“I don’t believe there is a climate crisis,” Clauser said. “The world we live in today is filled with misinformation. It is up to each of you to serve as judges, distinguishing truth from falsehood based on accurate observations of phenomena.”

According to the Co2 Coalition, Clauser has repeated this view in the past.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis,” Dr. Clauser said. “There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s large population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

The Co2 Coalition shared a portion of an email from Clauser, addressing the organization after learning about the cancellation of his speech. In the email, Clauser expressed that he was informed of the decision by Moreno, presumably an official from the IMF, who cited concerns that Clauser’s technical expertise might be too complex for him to comprehend.

In response to the incident, Dr. William Harper, one of the Co2 Coalition’s founders, expressed strong disapproval, labeling it a disgraceful act of silencing Dr. Clauser’s voice.

Climate experts in 2022 published peer-reviewed research in the journal European Physical Journal Plus that demolished several unsubstantiated claims about ‘apocalyptic’ climate change that have flourished in the mainstream press.

“Looking at natural disasters since 1900 shown in Fig. 8, a very small number can be observed since the middle of the last century, when a sudden growth begins which stops towards the end of the twentieth century to give way to a trend marked by a slight decrease,” the authors state.

“This trend is very strange: is it possible that natural disasters essentially appeared towards the middle of the twentieth century and that they showed such dramatic growth until the end of the century?” the authors ask. “It should also be noted that this trend is at first sight ‘consistent’ with the growth of the global temperature of the planet.”

Now, relevant to this analysis is the statistical fact that deaths from natural disasters have declined 99 percent from a century ago. So, regardless of the various reasons for that fact, it is dubious that the world is suddenly confronted by the ‘existential danger’ of climate change.

The authors further show that one major reason for the increase in datapoints for many studies is that technological advances have increased the capacity of nation-states to report on weather events and natural disasters.

“In support of this interpretation, there is also the growth of earthquakes, shown in Fig. 9, which should have nothing to do with global warming and which presents a temporal trend similar to that of all other natural disasters,” the authors add.

“In our opinion, this confirms that the main reason of the increase in the second half of the twentieth century is the growing reporting capacity of individual states and that since this capacity has stabilized on a reliable level, the number of disasters has become stationary or has even gone down,” the study continues. “It is the same phenomenon already observed for hurricanes and tornadoes.”

A groundbreaking study appears to corroborate this overreporting problem. “Corrupted Climate Stations: The Official U.S. Surface Temperature Record Remains Fatally Flawed,” has uncovered shocking results: Approximately 96% of U.S. temperature stations used to measure climate change fail to meet the “acceptable” and uncorrupted placement standards set by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The research, conducted by The Heartland Institute, utilized satellite and in-person surveys to assess NOAA weather stations contributing to the official land temperature data in the United States. The study reveals that an alarming 96% of these stations are affected by localized urbanization effects, leading to a heat-bias due to their proximity to asphalt, machinery, and other heat-producing objects.

This violates NOAA’s own published standards and raises concerns about the accuracy of long-term climate warming trends in the country.

Heartland Institute Senior Fellow Anthony Watts, who directed the study, expressed his concern: “With a 96 percent warm-bias in U.S. temperature measurements, it is impossible to use any statistical methods to derive an accurate climate trend for the U.S. Data from the stations that have not been corrupted by faulty placement show a rate of warming in the United States reduced by almost HALF compared to all stations.”

On page 17 of the report, a chart presents 30 years of data from NOAA temperature stations in the Continental United States (CONUS). The yellow lines depict temperatures from non-compliant stations near artificial hot spots. The red lines show the “official” adjusted temperature released by NOAA. The blue lines represent recorded temperatures and trends from compliant stations.

The aggregate data from compliant stations shows a significantly lower temperature increase compared to the flawed temperature reading stations and the NOAA’s ‘adjusted’ anomaly line.

This seriously undercuts the prevalent bias in the mainstream media supporting global warming alarmism. These findings call for urgent action and greater adherence to scientific standards in climate data collection.

The planet is at relatively low global temperatures and carbon dioxide levels in earth historical terms, according to peer-reviewed temperature data published by researcher C.R. Scotese and carbon dioxide data published by R.A. Berner of Yale University in the dataset Geocarb III (page 201).

According to these datasets, the earth’s current carbon dioxide level of 420 ppm (parts per million) is compared to levels of over 2,000 ppm in the Mesozoic era and over 4,000 in the Paleozoic era. The earth’s average global temperature is approximately 13.9 degrees Celsius, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), compared to nearly 22 degrees Celsius, the peak temperature prior to the the current Quaternary Ice Age extending through much of the Mesozoic era and again through periods of the Paleozoic era.

Live on earth flourished in both of these eras, despite much higher carbon dioxide levels and much higher average global temperatures. The Cambrian Explosion of life roughly 544 million years ago initiated with some of the highest global temperatures and carbon dioxide levels in the historical record.

Thus, it is not that far-fetched at all to claim that higher carbon dioxide levels can correlate with a flourishing of life on earth. Certainly, an esteemed scientist such as Dr. John Clauser should be free to express his opinions about it.