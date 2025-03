Nothing screams Democracy like Men fleeing their own Country only to be captured at the border, kidnapped, conscripted & packed off to the meat grinder to meet their inevitable demise.

Nothing screams Democracy like Men fleeing their own Country only to be captured at the border, kidnapped, conscripted & packed off to the meat grinder to meet their inevitable demise. pic.twitter.com/y8IkRd4EPn — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 2, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet