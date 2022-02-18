Feb 18, 2022 • Author of the Vulgar Marxism newsletter, Matthew Thomas, details the progressive response to New York City’s denial of food stamps, cash assistance, and unemployment benefits to qualifying New Yorkers who lost their jobs over failing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate.
2 thoughts on “NYC FURTHER Punishing Workers Who Were Fired Over Vax Mandate, CUT OFF From Food Stamps & Benefits”
As Communism moves closer to its apotheosis, hunger and homelessness rise. Starvation on the menu, unless the people fight.
How many times is he gonna say “um”…!