Oh, Canada… Fresh Off Handgun Ban, Tyrant Justin Trudeau Says Using a Gun For Self Defense Is “Not a Right That You Have” In Canada

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

Rule no. 1 for tyrants? Go for the guns.

Fresh off of last week’s decision to implement a sweeping ban on handgun sales, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down and decried ‘American-style’ views on gun ownership while arguing that Canadians have no right whatsoever to use guns for self-defense.

In an appearance on ‘Pod Save the World’ this week, Trudeau claimed that guns should only ever be used for hunting or sport shooting, but never to protect oneself.

From Trudeau:

“There are debates, and we have a culture where the difference is. Guns can be used for hunting or for sport shooting in Canada – and there are lots of gun owners, and they’re mostly law-respecting and law-abiding – but you can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada. That’s not a right that you have in the Constitution or anywhere else. If you try and buy a gun and say it’s for self-protection – No, you don’t get that.“

Trudeau, a noted World Economic Forum graduate, has been on a crusade against Canadian gun ownership for several years now, and, unfortunately, he has been extremely effective. Two years ago, the Canadian Government banned all “military-style assault weapons,” and just last week Trudeau placed a complete freeze on all handgun sales, effectively outlawing pistols nationwide.

And they aren’t even close to done.

Trudeau continued, promising to outlaw handguns completely, once and for all:

“There’s this sense that Canada responded to the shooting in Texas by suddenly turning around and banning guns. Lovely if it were true, but we’ve been working on this for seven years… We’ve had a lot of setbacks, but since we got elected seven years ago, we’ve been steadily working on strengthening gun control.”

Two years ago, we banned all military style assault weapons … and just a few weeks ago … we moved forward on a total freeze on handguns

We will eventually get it passed, and then it’ll be illegal to buy, sell, transfer, import, handguns anywhere in the county.“ Oh, Canada… please don’t give up your guns, it never ends well. Watch:

