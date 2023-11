EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: OMG goes undercover in Fresno to report on Chinese funded Bio Lab

Daniel Sepulveda, US Congressional staffer to Jim Costa admits the illegal Chinese biolab poses a grave risk to public health and national security. Asked if his boss, thinks the lab endangered… pic.twitter.com/7XB7V4BsGM

— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 30, 2023