Outrage as transgender women take gold AND silver medals at Illinois cycling championships: ‘This makes me sick to my stomach!’

By SOPHIE MANN FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

A pair of transgender women won first and second place in a female race at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships over the weekend, sparking fury among advocates for women’s athletics.

The championships were held on December 3 and comprised of a dozen different competitions divided into men, women, and junior athlete categories.

But two biological men placed atop the podium for the Women’s Singlespeed category.

Kristin Chalmers, the bronze medalist, was the sole biological female on a podium that included Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson.

According to Reduxx, Chicago CrossCup’s website notes that it will disqualify anyone who practices ‘discrimination or harassment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, or any other stupid idea someone comes up with to belittle another racer.’

News of the gold and silver wins by the transgender athletes lit up X as women’s sports advocates reacted in disgust and dismay to podium spots that had been stolen from biologically female competitors.

Megyn Kelly simply called the incident ‘infuriating,’ while tennis legend Martina Navratilova wrote: ‘More mediocre male bodies taking podium places from female athletes. And it stinks!!!!’

Piers Morgan was also horrified: ‘It’s so outrageous. Why aren’t more women standing up against this assault on their rights?’ he wrote on X.

An account called the Lesbian Republican wrote: ‘Cycling has been my refuge since I was a little girl. This makes me sick to my stomach and full of rage.’

Former NCAA swimmer and current advocate for the continued existence of women’s sports Riley Gaines offered to compensate female cyclists who boycott USA Cycling competitions.

‘Any woman who concedes and doesn’t compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they’re missing out on. Stop participating in the farce,’ she wrote.

Johnson and Williamson have been racing as women for years. Since 2017, Williamson has collected some 18 first place titles in races across the country.

Williamson is reportedly in a polyamorous relationship with fellow trans cyclist Austin Kilips, who competes against biological women and has become notorious for shoving a competitor during a race.

According to past reporting, Williamson competed in both men’s and women’s categories at the Sky Express Winter Criterium in March 2020, where the cyclist won first place racing against women.

But she didn’t place in the men’s race comprised of 40 cyclists – suggesting that Navratilova may have hit the nail on the head with her statement.

Johnson has also picked up a number of victories in female races, after previously competing in men’s categories while riding for Clemson University.

Several months ago, Reduxx reported that the pair competed as a team in two women’s races in Illinois, claiming first place in both.

In one of those competitions, the athletes chose ‘TS-ESTRODOLLS’ as their team name – referencing the cross-sex hormone.

Williamson is reportedly in a polyamorous relationship with fellow trans cyclist Austin Kilips, who competes against biological women and has become notorious for shoving a competitor during a race. Kilips’ unmitigated aggression has forced at least one biological female champion out of the sport. Recalling, to bicycling.com, the beginning of the ‘polyamorous’ tryst, Williamson called the unconventional relationship ‘just very happy.’ ‘I got along with everyone, and it just kind of worked out… There was no expectation that we would all date together. But it just so happened that that worked out really well for all of us,’ said the athlete.