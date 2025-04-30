Over 100 Illegal Aliens Arrested In Raid Of Underground Nightclub

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Over 100 illegal immigrants were arrested at a Colorado Springs underground nightclub allegedly frequented by members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua (TdA) on Sunday.

“Rocky Mountain led a multi-agency enforcement operation along with our local and federal partners early this morning. @DHSgov has taken more than 100 illegal aliens into custody. Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs,” read a post from the Rocky Mountain branch of the DEA.

The video shows the moment that approximately 300 federal and local agents breached the facility – after which dozens of people can be seen streaming outside the club only to be met with orders to get down.

In another post, the Rocky Mountain DEA said that 200 people were in attendance at the club, of which over 100 were in the custody of ICE.

“DEA partners and @DHSgov placed patrons (in the U.S. illegally) on buses for processing and likely eventual deportation,” read a subsequent post.

As the Epoch Times notes further, photos posted to the account show containers of beer and unidentified drugs. The DEA also said that they found “tusi,” a substance laced with ketamine and other drugs, said to be a “calling card” for MS-13.

At an April 27 news conference following the raid, DEA Rocky Mountain Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said that inside the illegally-operated club was “significant drug trafficking, prostitution, crimes of violence.”

“We seized a number of guns in there. We had active-duty service members who were running security at the club and involved in some of these crimes,” Pullen added. He said that more than a dozen such service members were detained, including both staff and patrons.

“Colorado Springs is waking up to a safer community today,” Pullen said.

President Donald Trump praised the raid and the arrests in a post on Truth Social.

“A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country—Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes, and Judges don’t want to send them back to where they came from. If we don’t win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED!”

Trump referenced ongoing injunctions and other orders from the judicial branch that have slowed his implementation of mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Two major cases currently pending at the Supreme Court, which both name Trump as the respondent and don’t name the plaintiffs directly, concern Trump’s attempts to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport foreigners judged to have ties to MS-13 or TdA, both of which have been named terrorist organizations by the administration.

Attorney General Pam Bondi weighed in on the raid as well, saying in a post on X, “This morning @DEAHQ apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists. Cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine was seized. 2 people were also arrested on existing warrants.”

“As we approach his 100 days in office, @POTUS Trump’s directive to make America safe again is achieving results!”