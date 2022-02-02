Over 12k voice opposition to Conroy bill to quarantine non-vaxxers

Jan 31 Headline: Democrat rep calls for quarantine to observe those refusing vaccines

UPDATE: As of Wednesday morning, over 12,000 signed witness slips opposing Rep. Conroy’s bill. She did not present the bill during the online Human Services Committee hearing Wednesday morning.

VILLA PARK – Villa Park State Rep. Deb Conroy (Democrat) wants to “isolate or quarantine persons who are unable or unwilling to receive vaccines, medications, or other treatments.”

HB 4640 is scheduled to be heard in the Illinois House Human Services Committee February 2 at 9:00 AM.

If HB 4640 were to become law, persons exposed to an infectious disease could be placed under Public Health Department observation, only possible in a contained atmosphere with Department watch guards, some suggest such as a concentration camp.

The bill says:

To prevent the spread of a dangerously contagious or infectious disease, the [Public Health] Department may, pursuant to the provisions of subsection (c) of this Section, isolate or quarantine persons whose refusal to undergo observation and monitoring results in uncertainty regarding whether he or she has been exposed to or is infected with a dangerously contagious or infectious disease or otherwise poses a danger to the public’s health.

HB 4640 would also set up a state network data collection system for persons that have received mandated vaccines, medications, or otherwise.

Conroy’s measure is to be heard this week.

Over 3000 witness slips opposing the bill have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

