Palestine is the only country in the world where you can’t hold a Palestinian flag, and posting pictures of a loved one that was murdered by the zionists comes with a jail term…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/JyleRJYrD4
— Pelham (@Resist_05) May 2, 2024
One thought on “Palestine is the only country in the world where you can’t hold a Palestinian flag, and posting pictures of a loved one that was murdered by the zionists comes with a jail term…”
Aww… c’mon, Abby. You mean you’re not gonna tell us all about the origins of Hamas, who started it, funds it, trains it, uses it to kill innocent Palestinians? Oh yeah, I forgot; this is the Joe Rogan show.
