Report: Over 1,700 People Have Been Arrested on Campuses Nationwide in Past Two Weeks

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Over 1,700 people have reportedly been arrested on college campuses in the past two weeks amid a widespread crackdown on pro-Palestine protests.

From The Washington Post, “After weeks of college protests, police responses ramp up”:

Over the last day, tensions have reached new heights. In Florida, among other states, police have dispersed campus rallies with tear gas. In Wisconsin, photos showed officers detaining a Madison professor with blood smeared on his forehead.

In California, masked men attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment on a Los Angeles campus — and students criticized police for not intervening sooner. Fifteen injuries, including a hospitalization, were reported after officers quelled the violence.

Officers booked nearly 300 protesters at Columbia and the City College of New York that night, pushing the number of campus arrests over the last 14 days past 1,700, according to a Washington Post tally.

One student group involved in the demonstrations posted on social media that police had injured “multiple” students, who went to the hospital with “swollen faces from being kicked repeatedly.”