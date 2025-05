Palestinian woman in the West Bank is arrested by Israeli police under a new terror law that outlaws passive social media use – because she shows sympathy to what’s happening in Gaza .She may spend up to 1 year in prison.

— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) May 12, 2025

