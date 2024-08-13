Palestinians use plastic bags to collect body parts after Gaza school strike

By Middle East Monitor

Palestinians have been forced to use plastic bags to collect the body parts of civilians killed in Israel’s latest strike on a shelter school in Gaza.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed early Saturday when the Israeli occupation army bombed the Al-Tabi’in school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

Witnesses reported that the attack occurred while people were gathered in the school courtyard for morning prayers.

Journalists and health and civil defence teams working in the region struggled to describe the disaster amid the scattered bodies, some of which were burned. Witnesses said the lack of water meant putting out the fires was impossible, while others reported many of the victims had their heads blown off as a result of the attack.

Videos shared on social media showed flames rising from the school after the attack, while screams were audible.

UNICEF: Over half of Gaza’s schools bombed by Israel