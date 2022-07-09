Parents Resist: Only 1.3% Of Eligible Kids Under 5 Have Gotten COVID Vaccine

Very few American children are getting vaccinated, according to newly released data.

Only 1.3% of eligible children under the age of 5 have gotten vaccinated in just over three weeks.

In many states, that number is under 1%.

The Epoch Times reported:

Uptake of COVID-19 vaccines has been low so far in young children, with a small fraction of those newly eligible for a vaccine receiving one, according to new data. In a pair of moves in June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available to children from 6 months to 5 years of age, and recommended virtually every child in the age group get vaccinated. But parents have been hesitant to get their child a vaccine, according to the newly released data. Just 1.3 percent of eligible children under 5 have received one or two doses of a vaccine, data from the CDC show.

For comparison, 16.70% of those aged 5-11 were vaccinated after one month, and 19.50% of those aged 12-15 were vaccinated after three weeks.

A study done by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 68% of parents planned on either not vaccinating their kids or waiting to see how the vaccine works for others.

From KFF.org:

With news that Moderna has asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for young children, the latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey finds that about one in five parents of children under age 5 (18%) are eager to get their child vaccinated right away, while a larger share (38%) say they plan to wait a while to see how the vaccine is working for others. About four in ten parents of children under 5 are more reluctant to get their child vaccinated with 27% saying they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated and 11% saying they will only do so if they are required. Just over half of parents of children in this age range say they do not have enough information about the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness for children under age 5.

Another loss for the COVID tyrants.

