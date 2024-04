Part of the Pro-Palestine protests at UT, Why did the DPS use violence on a Reporter in Austin Texas?

Part of the Pro-Palestine protests at UT,

Why did the DPS use violence on a Reporter in Austin Texas? pic.twitter.com/ooYHfxtThE — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 25, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet