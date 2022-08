Doocy: "How come migrants are allow to come in to this country unvaccinated but world class tennis players are not?"

Jean-Pierre: "Which world class tennis player?"

Doocy: "Novak Djokovic."

Jean-Pierre: "I defer you to CDC." pic.twitter.com/m6SpvAUSTt

