PBS-featured trans activist pleads guilty to $100k Covid relief fraud in Louisiana

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

A biological male trans activist once highlighted by PBS as a “trans woman of color” has pleaded guilty to stealing over $100,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds through fraudulent business loan applications.

Brandon Jarrow, also known as Brandi Jarrow, admitted to submitting false information in applications for two separate pandemic relief programs. He pleaded guilty on May 8 before US District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Jarrow, 33, submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application in June 2020, which resulted in a $95,000 disbursement from the Small Business Administration. He later submitted another false application for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in February 2021, securing $20,833, according to charging documents.

In both cases, Jarrow fabricated business details to obtain federal funds meant to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Justice’s news release refers to Jarrow as a “New Orleans woman,” despite his legal name being Brandon.

Jarrow has a known history of identity theft, insurance fraud, and other alleged offenses. Despite this, he was previously featured by PBS in a short documentary that aired four years ago. The segment portrayed Jarrow as a successful hairstylist and entrepreneur, and celebrated his efforts to create an “inclusive luxury salon” in New Orleans.

At sentencing, scheduled for August 13, Jarrow faces up to 10 years in prison for theft of government funds and up to five years for making false statements. Each charge also carries a potential fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment.