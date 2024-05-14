Pfizer Whistleblower Admits Company Gave ‘Non-Cancer’ Version of Jab to Elites

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

A Pfizer whistleblower has revealed that executives and elites were given a “separate and distinct” COVID-19 vaccine that did not contain any of the deadly carcinogenic ingredients that the rest of humanity were coerced into taking.

According to a leaked email from January 2021, colleagues and contractors at Pfizer’s Pearl River research site were told that site-essential workers would be offered COVID-19 vaccinations that are “separate and distinct” from the deadly doses Pfizer gave to ordinary people.

“I am pleased to inform you that we will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible on-site essential colleagues and contractors over the next several weeks,” the leaked Email states. “Eligible on-site essential contractors will be notified, either by e-mail or by their Pfizer sponsor, and will receive instructions for registering for an on-site appointment as well.”

“The vaccine doses to be used for this program are separate and distinct from those committed by Pfizer to governments around the world and will not impact supply to national governments in any way.”

Infowars.com reports: Email Transcript (emphasis added):

January 8, 2021 Dear Pearl River Colleagues and Contractors, Happy New Year! I am pleased to inform you that we will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible on-site essential colleagues and contractors over the next several weeks. As you are aware, Site-essential colleagues are the colleagues and contractors based at PGS [Pfizer Global Supply] and WRDM/GPD [Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical / Global Product Development] sites whose presence is required at a Pfizer location to ensure supply of our medicines and vaccines, critical research and development programs continue, and to maintain and keep secure our labs and buildings as defined by site management. Once the specific dates for our site have been identified, we will share a more detailed plan and each eligible on-site essential colleague will receive an e-mail from Colleague Wellness (formerly known as Occupational Health & Wellness) with instructions for registering for an on-site appointment to receive your vaccination. Eligible on-site essential contractors will be notified, either by e-mail or by their Pfizer sponsor, and will receive instructions for registering for an on-site appointment as well. The vaccine doses to be used for this program are separate and distinct from those committed by Pfizer to governments around the world and will not impact supply to national governments in any way.

“I know we employees at Pfizer were receiving different vaccines and/or placebos and this was the word around my site when I worked there,” said the whistleblower to Infowars.

Pfizer’s Pearl River research site is located in Rockland County, New York and is one of Pfizer’s nine major R&D sites, according to its website.

“The Pearl River site is the primary research and development center housing activities relating to Pfizer’s collaboration with BioNTech, which is focused on developing a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection,” reads the official site. “The primary location for our company’s global Vaccine Research and Development work.”

This revelation is the latest in the growing body of evidence that select individuals received different Covid jabs or even placebos compared to the general population.

In August, during a hearing in the Australian Senate, a Pfizer official revealed company employees received a “batch of vaccines specifically for the employee vaccination program.”