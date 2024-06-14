Police are actively investigating after someone driving a red pickup truck was doing burnouts and left tire marks on pride mural after it was installed three days ago

Law enforcement is currently investigating an incident captured on video on Wednesday evening, showing someone driving a red pickup truck doing a burnout and leaving tire marks on the Pride mural and crosswalk in Huntington, West Virginia.

This occurred less than three days after the crosswalk and mural were installed to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. The police are collaborating with Huntington Pride to repair the damage and have confirmed their awareness of the video.

Authorities are reviewing the footage to identify the driver and are asking the public for any additional information to assist in their investigation. Local officials and community leaders have condemned the act.

🚨#BREAKING: Police are actively investigating after someone driving a red pickup truck was doing burnouts and left tire marks on pride mural after it was installed three days ago ⁰⁰📌#Huntington | #Westvirginia

⁰Currently, Law enforcement is currently investigating an… pic.twitter.com/kuBSLWeIY4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 14, 2024