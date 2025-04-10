Poll: Majority of American Adults Have Unfavorable View of Israel

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

A new Pew survey has found that the majority of American adults — 53% — have an unfavorable view of Israel, a figure that has risen in recent years.

In March 2022, Pew conducted a similar poll that found 42% of US adults viewed Israel unfavorably. The rise in the negative view of Israel comes in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attack and Israel’s unleashing of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which Americans have been able to follow closely on social media.

Source: Pew Research Center

Both polls showed that Democrats are more likely to have a negative view of Israel than Republicans. In the new survey, Pew found that 69% of Democrats view Israel unfavorably, while only 37% of Republicans do.

However, a negative view of Israel is much more common among younger Republicans. The poll found that 50% of Republicans aged 18-49 have a negative view of Israel, while only 23% of Republicans over 50 view Israel unfavorably.

The poll also found that 52% of American adults have little or no confidence in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ability to “do the right thing regarding world affairs,” while only 32% have confidence in him.

The increase of an unfavorable view of Israel among Americans could mean Israel is in trouble when it comes to long-term support from the US, and Israel’s military is extremely reliant on US assistance. A senior Israeli Air Force official said last year that without US support, the Israeli military could only sustain operations in Gaza for a few months.