Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 on Easter Monday

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Pope Francis, the Argentinian-born Catholic leader who helped liberalize the Church over his 12 years at the head of the Vatican, passed away on Easter Monday at age 88.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church,” the Vatican said in a statement early Monday.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.”

“Before his death, Francis had experienced several health issues and spent five weeks in the hospital in February and March with bronchitis that developed into pneumonia in both lungs,” CBS News noted. “He marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy from his hospital room.”

Though Francis’ liberal social policies left much to be desired, in Dec 2023 he boldly condemned the Jewish state’s assault on Gaza as “terrorism.”

Israel’s bombing of children in Gaza was “cruelty” and “not war,” Pope Francis said a year later.