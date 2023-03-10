Portland State University’s ‘sex week’ touted ‘Chicanx sexuality’, derided the ‘cult of virginity’ by Joe Silverstein

Portland State University’s Queer Resource Center organized the college’s annual “Sex Week” this past week, according to a report by Campus Reform. The week featured events that focused on pologomy, derided what organizers described as the “cult of virginity” within Hispanic communities, BDSM, sex toys, and other related subjects.

“Curious about non-monogamy? Want to know how polyamorous people navigate dating multiple people in addition to school and work?” the event’s organizers wrote. While promoting the positive impacts one might get out of polygamy, the organizers were careful to encourage attendees to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID.

“In order to care for one another, we encourage a culture of mask wearing,” they wrote.

According to its mission statement, the Queer Resource Center “prioritizes a racial justice framework to improve campus climate through education, policy change, and campus-wide organizing.”

The week’s festivities also included a “leather workshop” that taught attendees “how to care for your BDSM leather so it can look great and last a long time!” According to Campus reform, a professor of Chicano and Latino Studies slammed the “cult of virginity” and the “harmful ideologies about Chicanx sexuality.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Portland State University for a comment on the events. The school noted, “Sex Week is an annual event planned by Portland State’s Queer Resource Center. The week of programming brings together students, the community and local organizations in demystifying queer and trans sexuality and supporting their wellness.”

Hosting “sex weeks” are common practice at colleges across America.

NEW YORK UNIVERSITY SYSTEM TO REQUIRE SOCIAL JUSTICE, DEI COURSE FOR ALL UNDERGRAD STUDENTS

Ohio State University, for example, previously hosted a student-led event about self-pleasure. “Treat Yourself: Masturbation and Self-Exploration,” was the workshop’s title.

Portland is widely recognized as one of the most far-left places politically within the United States. In late 2021, a professor resigned from Portland State over what he described as its transformation into a “Social Justice factory whose only inputs were race, gender, and victimhood and whose only outputs were grievance and division.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Colleges have become a battleground for America’s culture wars in recent years, with some Republican politicians and activists attempting to push back against progressive orthodoxy that has dominated campuses for decades. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently installed six new members to New College’s Board of Trustees in an attempt to move the college in a more classically liberal direction. DeSantis also installed former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse as president of the University of Floirda, the state’s flagship college.