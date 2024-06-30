President John F. Kennedy and US Attorney General Bobby Kennedy forced the American Zionist Counsel to register as a foreign agent, blocking them from donating to US officials.

By Shadow of Ezra JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963. RFK was assassinated on June 5, 1968. AIPAC replaced the American Zionist Counsel without any opposition. Letter signed by Donald Rumsfeld. No textbooks will teach your children this part of history.

