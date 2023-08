President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari: CBDCs don’t solve any actual problems, other than enabling central bankers to monitor all transactions, and deduct taxes directly from people’s accounts.

“I keep asking anybody, at the Fed or outside of the… pic.twitter.com/WlDQMEHlxW

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 31, 2023