Proposed Bill – NY

New York Assembly

MEMORANDUM IN SUPPORT OF LEGISLATION

submitted in accordance with Assembly Rule III, Sec 1(f)

BILL NUMBER: A416

SPONSOR: Perry



TITLE OF BILL :

An act to amend the public health law, in relation to the removal of

cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potential-

ly dangerous to the public health



PURPOSE :

To allow the governor or the appropriate health official to order the

removal and detention of any person afflicted with a communicable

disease in the event that there is a state of health emergency declared

by the governor in relation to such disease.



SUMMARY OF PROVISIONS :

Section one of the bill adds § 2120-a to the public health law relating

to the removal and detention of cases, contacts, and carriers who are or

may be a danger to public health; other orders. Subdivision 1 defines

the circumstances that the provisions of this section shall be utilized

in the event that the governor declares a state of health emergency due

to an epidemic of any communicable disease.

Subdivision 2 authorizes under clear and convincing evidence that the

governor or his delegate may order the removal and/or detention of such

a person or of a group of such persons by issuing a single order. The

evidence should conclude that the health of others may be endangered by

a case, contact, or carrier or of one of suspect of a communicable

disease and that after consultation with the commissioner, may pose an

imminent and significant threat to the public health resulting in severe

morbidity or high mortality. Such persons or group of people shall be

detained in a medical facility or other appropriate facility designated

by the governor or his or her delegate.

Subdivision 3 requires that any person or group removed or detained by

order of the governor or his or her delegate shall be detained for as

long as the department may direct.

Paragraph a of subdivision 4 requires the release of an afflicted person

pursuant to subdivision two after the department determines that such

person is no longer contagious.

Paragraph b requires the release of a suspected case or carrier after

the department determines, with the exercise of due diligence that such

person is not infected with or has not been exposes to such disease, and

no longer is or will become contagious.

Paragraph c requires the release of a detained person after the depart-

ment determines that the person is not infected with disease or that

such person no longer presents a potential danger to the health of

others.

Paragraph d requires the release of a contact of a suspected case after

the department determines that the suspected case was not infected with

such a disease, or was not contagious at the time the contact was

exposed to such individual, or after the department determines that the

contact no longer presents a potential danger to the health of others.

Subdivision 5 requires that a detained person must have his or her

medical condition and needs assessed and addressed on a regular basis

and that the individual be detained in a manner consistent with proper

isolation and infection control principles in order to minimize the

likelihood of transmission of infection.

Subdivision 6 provides that when a person or group who are detained for

a period not exceeding three business days, he, she, or they, upon

request, shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard.If said persons

need to be detained beyond three business days, they shall be provided

with an additional commissioner’s order pursuant to subdivisions two and

eight of this section.

Subdivision 7 requires that a person or group are detained for a period

exceeding three business days and requests release, the governor, or his

or her delegate, shall make an application for a court order authorizing

such detention. The application shall include a request for an expedited

hearing. Detention shall not continue for more than five business days

in the absence of a court order authorizing such detention..In no event

will a person be detained for more than sixty days without a court

order. The governor or his or her delegee shall seek further court

review of such detention within ninety days following the initial court

order authorizing detention and thereafter within ninety days of each

subsequent court review. In order for the removal or detention of a

person or group issued pursuant or the further detention thereof, the

governor or his or her delegee shall prove the particularized circum-

stances constituting the necessity for such detention by clear and

convincing evidence.

Paragraph a of subdivision 8 requires a copy of any detention order of

the governor be given to each detained individual.If the order applies

to a group of individuals, the order may be posted in a conspicuous

place in detention premises and is required to contain the purpose of

the detention and legal authority under which the order is issued,

including the particular sections of this article or other law or regu-

lation, as well as a notice advising the person or group being detained

that they have the right to request release from detention, including

instructions on how to make such request. This paragraph also includes a

notice advising the person or group being detained that they have a

right to be represented by legal counsel and that upon request of such

person or group will be facilitated to the extent under the circum-

stances. A notice shall also be provided advising the person or group

being detained that they may supply the addresses and/or telephone

numbers of friends and relatives to receive notification of the person’s

detention.

Paragraph b authorizes that the person or group being detained shall not

continue to be so for more than five business days after request for

release has been made in the absence of a court order authorizing such

detention. In addition, the person or group being detained shall be

advised that regardless of whether they asked to be released or not,

that the governor or his or her delegee must obtain a court order

authorizing detention within sixty days after the detention has begun

and thereafter must further seek court review of the detention within

ninety days of such court order and within ninety days of each court

review thereafter This paragraph also requires that the person or group

being detained be advised that they have the right to request that legal

counsel be provided and that upon such request, counsel shall be

provided if and to the extent possible under the circumstances, and that

if counsel is so provided, that such counsel will be notified that the

person or group has requested legal representation.

Subdivision 9 authorizes that a person detained in a medical facility or

other appropriate facility shall not conduct his or her self in a disor-

derly manner, and shall not leave or attempt to leave such facility

until he or she is discharged.

Subdivision 10 requires that language interpreters and persons skilled

in communicating with vision and hearing impaired individuals shall be

provided under feasible circumstances.

Subdivision 11 authorizes that the provisions of this section shall not

apply to the issuance of orders pursuant to Section 11.21 of the New

York City Health Code.

Subdivision 12 authorizes the governor to reserve the right to issue and

seek enforcement of any other orders that he or she determines are

necessary. In order to prevent transmission of the contagious disease,

testing or medical examination of persons to complete an appropriate,

prescribed course of treatment, preventative medication, or vaccination.

If said person has been contaminated with dangerous amounts of radioac-

tive materials or toxic chemicals, such that the individual may present

a danger to others, and will be subject to decontamination procedures

deemed necessary by the department.

Subdivision 13 allows that the provisions of this section shall not be

construed to permit or require the forcible administration of any medi-

cation without a prior court order.

Section two of the bill provides the effective date.



JUSTIFICATION :

A communicable disease is defined as any disease that can be transmitted

from one person or animal to another. It is important for both persons

suspected of being afflicted with a communicable disease as well as

those around them to be properly protected. Currently, The

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has statutory

responsibility for preventing the introduction, transmission, and spread

of communicable diseases in the United States. Under its delegated

authority, the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine works to

fulfill this responsibility through a variety of activities, including

Quarantine Stations, as well as standards for medical examinations.The

legal foundation for these activities is found in Titles 8 and 42 of the

U.S.

Code and relevant supporting regulations. The process of removing

persons who may have or are suspected to have been afflicted with a

communicable disease is necessary to public health. The swift actions

taken by health officials in lieu of the Ebola virus outbreak in the

United States are a demonstration of how swift and proper action can be

of great benefit to public health. The removal and detainment of indi-

viduals who may be a risk to public health as a result of a communicable

disease is necessary so that the danger of the spread of the disease is

not a threat to the public. Isolation may be used for ill people, to

protect the public by preventing exposure to infected people. Quarantine

may be used to restrict the movement of well people who may have been

exposed to a communicable disease until it can be determined if they are

ill, for example, people who have a communicable disease but do not know

it, or may have the disease because of close contact with ill people but

do not show symptoms. State and local governments are primarily respon-

sible for maintaining public health and controlling the spread of

diseases within state borders. Among other state public health emergency

preparedness powers, every state, the District of Columbia and most

territories have laws authorizing quarantine and isolation, usually

through the state’s health authority. The federal government has author-

ity as well, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC), to monitor and respond to the spread of communicable diseases

across national or state borders, or if the state government is unwill-

ing or unable to effectively respond.



PRIOR LEGISLATIVE HISTORY :

2019-2020: A.99 – Referred to Health 2017-2018: A.680 – Referred to

Health 2015-2016: A.6891 – Referred to Health



EFFECTIVE DATE :

Thirty days after becoming a law except that any rules or regulations

necessary for the implementation of this act on its effective date are

authorized to be made and completed on or before such date.

