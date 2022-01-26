Quebec: Unvaxxed Must Be ‘Accompanied At All Times’ by Store Escort Upon Entering Walmart, Costco to Use Pharmacy

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Quebec’s new insane vaccine passport scheme banning the unvaccinated from big-box stores like Walmart and Costco provides exceptions only for “groceries and pharmacies,” though you’ll apparently need to be escorted around by an employee to make certain you’re not buying anything else, at least for the pharmacies.

This CBC newsreader said the policy requires the unvaxxed to be followed around while buying groceries or medicines “to make sure they do not go and buy other products or other items that might be in the store.”

WATCH:

The CBC on their website seems to be saying the store escort is only for the pharmacies:

In a bid to persuade COVID-19 vaccine holdouts to get the jab, Quebec has expanded the vaccine mandate to include all businesses with surface areas of 1,500 square metres or more — with the exception of groceries and pharmacies. The province’s health ministry released a ministerial decree detailing the parameters of the new directive Sunday night. For pharmacies located in big-box stores, such as Walmart or Costco, an unvaccinated person must be “accompanied at all times during his or her travels by an employee of the business, the pharmacy or any other person mandated by them for this purpose,” the decree reads. This person may not purchase products other than those related to the pharmaceutical service they are receiving. Gas stations affiliated with big-box stores and vehicle service stations are also exempt from the vaccination requirement.

The media is working to manufacture compliance with propaganda pieces like this:

“Some people are scared, some people are reluctant for other reasons, so sometimes they need a little push to get their vaccines,” Dr. Karl Weiss, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Jewish General Hospital, told the CBC, endorsing the scheme.

The leftists running Walmart, who endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement during the Floyd riots of 2020 and championed their stance against “discrimination,” are happily going along with the government’s plan to discriminate against the unvaxxed to “ensure a safe and efficient customer experience.”

Daily covid cases in Canada appear to have peaked just over two weeks ago — after tons of fully vaccinated and boosted people caught symptomatic covid and spread it like wildfire to others — and have since been falling off a cliff.



Despite the surge in cases, daily deaths are down from the previous peak as Omicron is basically just a relatively mild cold.



Nonetheless, the government is choosing to implement this control scheme now purely to punish purebloods for not obeying the regime’s dictates and make them suffer.

This is what they call “liberal democracy.”

