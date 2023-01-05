Radical St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Implements Guaranteed Monthly Income Checks to 400 City Families as Crime Rate Soars

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a committed leftist, signed the “Working Families Bill” last week authorizing free money to hundreds of St. Louis families on a monthly basis.

The “working families bill” will guarantee a monthly check to 400 St. Louis families living below the poverty level whether they work or not.

Direct payments like @POTUS' #ChildTaxCredit help families afford the essentials and re-enter the workforce. I signed BB116 to make St. Louis the first city in Missouri to establish a #GuaranteedBasicIncome pilot program, supporting 400+ schoolchildren and their families. #STLBOA pic.twitter.com/vOQDa9ZP4V — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) December 28, 2022

Meanwhile, there were 220 homicides in St. Louis in 2022 including 19 children.

KTVI reported:

Jones signed BB116, coined the “Working Families Bill” on Wednesday. This officially authorizes a program through which hundreds of St. Louis families in need of financial assistance will receive monthly $500 payments. The pilot program is the first guaranteed basic income program within the state of Missouri. It is expected to support 440 families with $500 checks for 18 consecutive months, according to the mayor’s office. “From creating better opportunities for our youth to expanding access to healthcare, this bill is an investment directly in our communities still struggling to get back on their feet,” said Jones via a news release. The legislation approved Wednesday involves $52 million in ARPA funds, including $5 million for the guaranteed basic income program.

Gateway Pundit