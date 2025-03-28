Randy Fine, Who Celebrated Israel Killing An American Citizen, Struggling in Florida House Race

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Florida State Senator Randy Fine, who has sought to criminalize criticism of Israel and Jews and celebrated Israel killing Palestinian babies as well as an American citizen peacefully protesting in the West Bank, is reportedly “underperforming” in his House race against Josh Weil.

A poll by St. Pete Polls for Florida Politics found Fine was within the margin of error against Weil, despite Trump carrying the district by 30 points.

The two are running for the seat vacated by Mike Waltz. Early voting has already started and the election is Tuesday (April 1).

From Florida Politics, “Poll shows CD 6 Special Election within margin of error”:

The [survey] results show Fine winning just over 48% of the vote, while Weil received just over 44%. The poll of 403 likely voters in CD 6 was conducted on March 22. Pollsters report a 4.9% margin of error, greater than Fine’s lead. And among those polled who said they already voted, more than half supported the Democrat. Weil leads 51% to 43% among those whose decision has already been made via a mail-in ballot or in-person early voting. According to the survey, about 38% of likely voters have already cast their ballots in the race.

“Weil has raised close to $10 million, while Fine has raised less than $600,000, and recently contributed $600,000 of his own funds to the race,” Jewish Insider reports:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, also suggested that Fine has issues as a candidate. “Regardless of the outcome in that, it’s going to be a way underperformance from what I won that district by in 2022 … and what the president won it by in November,” DeSantis said. “They’re going to try to lay that at the feet of President Donald Trump. That is not a reflection of President Trump. It’s a reflection of the specific candidate running in that race.”

Weil has been running as moderate Democrat, whereas Fine has been busy championing Israel’s slaughter of men, women and babies he views as his blood enemies.

[Warning: Graphic]

Fine cheered Israel killing an American citizen protesting in the West Bank and worked together with Gov. Ron DeSantis to pass the harshest hate crime bill in America to jail Floridians for passing out “anti-Semitic” flyers.

Trump encouraged Fine to run for Waltz’s seat in a post on Truth Social last year, characterizing him as an “America First Patriot.”

Trump also gave Fine his “complete and total endorsement.”

Despite DeSantis supporting Fine and the Israel Lobby’s moves to eliminate Floridian’s free speech rights, Fine turned on him for not being as pro-Israel as Trump.

If Fine wins on Tuesday, it will be yet another stain on our occupied country.