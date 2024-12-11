Rep. Brian Mast, Who Wears His IDF Uniform to Congress, to be Next House Foreign Affairs Chair

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel First Rep. Brian Mast (R) of Florida, who wears his Israel Defense Forces uniform to Congress, is set to become the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee thanks to a “push” from President-elect Donald Trump.

From Jewish Insider, “Pro-Israel firebrand Rep. Brian Mast to be next Foreign Affairs chair”:

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), an outspoken supporter of Israel and one of the most ardent opponents of a two-state solution in the House, is set to become the next chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee following a surprise vote on Monday by House Republican leadership.

Mast’s upset victory, which now must be ratified by the GOP conference, marks a clear shift from the tenure of outgoing Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) — a more moderate and internationalist dealmaker — to a firebrand conservative.

Mast beat out more establishment-aligned candidates who were believed to be favored — Reps. Joe Wilson (R-SC) and Ann Wagner (R-MO) — as well as Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), for the slot in a surprise victory.

President-elect Donald Trump helped push Mast to victory, personally calling members of the GOP steering committee, which voted for Mast, to pressure them to support the Florida legislator, a source familiar with the situation told Jewish Insider.