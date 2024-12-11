Rep Andy Biggs confronts Immigration Official about fraud taking place and she admits SHE KNEW about this:

One thought on “Rep Andy Biggs confronts Immigration Official about fraud taking place and she admits SHE KNEW about this:

  1. It’s a much bigger problem than false documents. Just ask Coudenhove-Kalergi. Oh that’s right, you can’t. He’s dead.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*